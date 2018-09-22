Melissa Joan Hart Keeps The Summer Of Scams Alive With A New Netflix Show

2018 has brought us gems like Anna Delvey (aka the Soho Scammer), the McDonald’s Monopoly grift, Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos’ Silicon Valley long game, and behind-the-scenes Bachelor In Paradise cons. These stories all collectively fascinated us, and many are soon coming to a screen near you.
But grifting’s big cultural moment isn’t done yet. On Friday, Netflix announced a new addition to its original television roster: Melissa Joan Hart’s sitcom No Good Nick, which centers on a family that unwittingly welcomes a teenage con artist into their home. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart will star alongside Sean Astin — who returns to Netflix after a guest stint on Stranger Things 2 — and Star Falls actress Siena Agudong, who plays the titular Nick.
Hart is playing Liz, a “type-A career mom” married to Astin’s Ed, a “dorky, fun dad.” Agudong’s grifter Nick will enter their lives with her own secret agenda, presumably upending their lives in the process. Kalama Epstein (of The Fosters fame) and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (from Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie) are also joining the cast as Liz and Ed’s kids.
While there’s no release date available just yet, Netflix did say that No Good Nick is already in production. The sitcom is very much geared to be family-friendly: Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family content at Netflix, told THR, “We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery and a lot of fun.” But the streaming giant also promises some ongoing serialized drama, as more details about Nick’s mysterious motivations come to light.
