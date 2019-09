Horror Fans Are Having The Best TV Season Ever

The first sign of what was to come was The Purge limited series. Based on the dystopian thriller franchise created by James DeMonaco, USA network debuted the show on September 4, banking on an already loyal fanbase to tune in. Almost one and a half million viewers did. The Purge is just one of manyshows – with previously laid groundwork – that viewers can count on to deliver the thrills. Channel Zero, a show that adopted the AHS anthology format but is honestly way scarier , came out in 2016 on SyFy. Each season is based on a different creepypasta — a user submitted story on the creepypasta website — and the fourth installment is airing on six consecutive nights leading up to Halloween. Lore is an award-winning podcast hosted by Aaron Mahnke that tells spooky true stories based on folklore from all over the world. It has since grown to include books and an eponymous Amazon original series headed into its second season on October 19. Room 104, an HBO show about all of the people who pass through a single motel room in New York, is also getting a sophomore run on November 9. I would also be remiss to mention that AHS, the FX series that popularized horror television, is also currently in the midst of its own 8th season, Apocalypse.