If you aren't absorbing as much spooky content as you possibly can in the days leading up to Halloween, then what are you even doing? Fortunately, SyFy has released something that should supply you with enough unsettling images to take you through October 31. The subtitle of season 3 of Channel Zero is here, as is a very creepy teaser for the anthology series.
For the uninitiated, Channel Zero is a series based on internet lore — a.k.a., "creepypasta," the same phenomenon that gave us the Slender Man. Each season tackles a new story.
The first season, subtitled Candle Cove, was adapted from an online horror series written by Kris Straub. It centers on a man who returns to his hometown in order to find a connection between a decades-old crime and a creepy children's TV program.
Channel Zero's second season, No-End House, which airs its sixth and final episode on October 25, is about an extreme haunted house that leaves those who dare enter its last room trapped in an alternate reality.
But third season Butcher's Block may be the most disturbing addition to the anthology series yet. The new teaser posted on YouTube is full of horrific images, from blood to bugs to all-white rooms with a red door. (How very Twin Peaks. Or, maybe, The Shining?)
The new season, which Entertainment Weekly reports was inspired by Kerry Hammond’s creepypasta "Search and Rescue Woods," will be about two sisters (portrayed by Teen Wolf's Holland Roden and It Follows actress Olivia Luccardi) who discover a strange staircase that's linked to the disappearance of their neighbors.
Already I have a lot of questions. Who is featured in that mysterious photo? What is beyond that staircase? And seriously, what is up with the bugs?
The new season doesn't premiere until 2018 (both season 1 and season 2 premiered in the fall) so you have plenty of time to speculate. Until then, check out the end of No-End House, which airs its season finale tonight.
