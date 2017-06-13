If you subscribe to both HBO and Netflix, then you've probably noticed some crossover between your favorite shows on the platforms. Game of Thrones star Ricard Madden (Robb Stark, RIP) stars in Medici: Masters of Florence, while his castmate Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell, also RIP) leads the Marvel show Iron Fist. Now, a third Game of Thrones actor has snagged a Netflix series of his own — and he's making the leap from fantasy to horror.
The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Michael Huisman, who plays Daenerys Targaryen's strategic advisor and former lover Daario Naharis, has been cast in a new Netflix horror series. The currently untitled show will be a 10-episode adaptation of 1959's The Haunting of Hill House, the classic horror novel by Shirley Jackson.
Advertisement
While Netflix has not revealed any other cast members or details about the project — other than its writer-director Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Hush) — we know that the source material Huisman will be working with is top-notch. The Haunting of Hill House, regarded by many as one of the greatest haunted house stories of the 20th century, follows a group of four people spending the summer in an 80-year-old mansion who begin to lose their grip after experiencing the supernatural. THR reports that Huisman will be playing Steven Crane, a man who penned a book about his family's terror-filled experience at the old mansion. The book was previously made into a movie in 1963 and 1999, the latter version starring Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Owen Wilson.
While this new Netflix venture marks Huisman's first time as a series lead, the actor is no stranger to TV. He got his start on a Dutch soap opera and has had recurring roles on the country music drama Nashville, the sci-fi series Orphan Black, and HBO's post-Katrina New Orleans drama Treme. In 2015, he played Blake Lively's love interest in the fantastical romance The Age of Adaline; his résumé also boast minor parts in 2013's World War Z and 2014's Wild.
Advertisement