All men must die. The Lannisters send their regards. Jon Snow just ghosted. (Maybe not that last one, but see what we did there?) When it comes to Game of Thrones, we've heard all the popular refrains before. At this point, fans are getting antsy to know how the epic saga will end. If the title has the word "game" in it, then isn't the ultimate goal to sit upon the Iron Throne? You would think that George R.R. Martin is leading one of the key players (we're hoping it'll be Daenerys or Arya, because #girlpower) to that seat of power in Westeros.
Finn Jones, who plays Loras Tyrell on HBO's TV adaptation of the books, however, has a different theory as to where the story is headed. "Basically, I think there will be a big battle between Ice and Fire," Jones hypothesized during the Thrones panel at New York Comic-Con on October 8, according to Digital Spy.
"My theory is they're going to have to dissolve the Iron Throne to defeat the White Walkers…and then I think out of the ashes will come the tree people, they'll grow [out the new world]," Jones continued. "Bran, Hodor, [and] Tyrion [will survive] to bring peace back to the realm. But, knowing Game of Thrones, it'll be Littlefinger on the throne, and there will be no help."
Interesting theory, and also a bit of a bait and switch. Even if someone isn't sitting on the physical Iron Throne at the end, there will still be someone claiming to have ultimate power over the Seven Kingdoms. That's what makes the world of Game of Thrones interesting in the first place.
Over at Huffington Post, writer Bill Bradley questions whether or not the swords that make up the Iron Throne could actually be used to defeat White Walkers, since only swords made of Valyrian steel — an extremely rare metal that contains dragon fire and magic, the knowledge of whose smelting has been lost to the ages — can be used against them. But, there's a good chance that the Iron Throne was also forged with dragon fire, meaning it, too, would contain the same properties that allow Valyrian steel to destroy White Walkers.
Finn Jones has clearly been doing his reading, fanboy-ing, and theorizing. Here's what we really want to know, though: Is Jon Snow is coming back or nah?
