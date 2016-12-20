In season 3, episode 9, of Game of Thrones, everyone's heart stopped when it was revealed that Lord Walder Frey had arranged the murder of King Robb Stark, Queen Talisa, and Lady Catelyn. The bloody scene in "The Rains of Castamere" will forever be remembered as the Red Wedding. The memory of it still sends a shiver down my spine today.
You may have thought that Robb Stark, played by Richard Madden, and the despicable (and also deceased) Walder Frey, played by David Bradley, would never meet again.
Well, you would be wrong.
A new addition to Netflix, Medici: Masters of Florence, has brought back together Madden and Bradley, only this time they're in 15th-century Florence during the Italian Renaissance. The show originally premiered in Italy on Rai 1, but was recently brought stateside via the streaming service. Naturally, more than a few people have started watching the series, and by episode 2, as NME reports, viewers were shocked to see the two GoTers in the cast.
They were especially shocked to see that the two actors are, once again, portraying the exact same relationship. Bradley plays Maddens soon-to-be (and then actual) father-in-law. And Twitter is freaking out, because WHAT THE HELL? This is a crazy, weird overlap. The two even share a kiss!
So, are the writers of Medici trolling GOT fans, or are they just trying to subtly attract viewers using the GOT fandom?
Either way, seeing the two together again is a lot to digest, and viewers weren't able to keep their cool about it.
