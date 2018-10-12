The Haunting debut doubles down on the fact Liv can’t see the treehouse when Steve goes to the room. “Mom’s looking for you. Trying every closet. It never occurs to her you’ll be in your treehouse,” the oldest sibling says. We don’t see Steven’s walk to the “treehouse,” just him walking into the room. Now this conversation makes sense because, for Liv, there is no treehouse to check. If there was one, and it was known to be her son’s favorite hiding space, wouldn’t that be the very first place Liv would look?