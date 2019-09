Is Daario Going To Mess Things Up With Dany & Jon?

Excuse me. Does that really sound like a guy who is out of Dany's life for good? It most certainly does not, and if he comes to see his dragon babe again, we are going to have to issues. Primarily, Dany is supposed to make out with another dude: Jon Snow. We have been patiently waiting for these two to bone since the first season (ahem, some of us have been waiting over 20 years, since the first book was published in 1996) made it obvious that they are main characters of the show. And Sunday's finale is high with expectations to see their love come to a sexy fruition.