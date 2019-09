The house is firmly a product of Jackson's mind — who else but Jackson, literary horror writer extraordinaire, could create a home so poetic and so unsettling at once? Still, when designing the architecture of the fictional house, Jackson looked to accounts from famous haunted houses like Castle Neuschwanstein in Germany and the Winchester Mystery House in California (subject of the recent horror movie Winchester ), as well as the writings of supernatural expert Nandor Fodor . Fodor believed haunted houses were structures imbued with the icky emotional baggage of its former residents. That emotional energy manifested in what we call hauntings — knocks on walls, slammed doors, and cold drafts (all of which appear in Hill House). Most significantly, Fodor believed ghosts were actually the external manifestations of conflicts within the subconscious mind. So if a house is "haunted," it means trauma took place there. That's certainly true of Netflix's Hill House.