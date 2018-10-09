Actually, "haunted" isn't quite the right word for Hill House. It's more like the house is alive. Check out the first paragraph of Jackson's book, which is repeated in the Netflix show: "No live organism can continue for long to exist sanely under conditions of absolute reality; even larks and katydids are supposed, by some, to dream. Hill House, not sane, stood by itself against its hills, holding darkness within; it had stood so for eighty years and might stand for eighty more. Within, walls continued upright, bricks met neatly, floors were firm, and doors were sensibly shut; silence lay steadily against the wood and stone of Hill House, and whatever walked there, walked alone."