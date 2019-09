I’m trying to read in a particular pattern at the moment; I’m alternating between living and dead authors because I’ve come to the realisation that as a debut author you can get into an internet wormhole where you’re just reading other debuts and it’s quite overwhelming. I used to really appreciate the relatable in fiction and obviously there’s been a big discussion about that recently with the viral popularity of "Cat Person" , which I think is really interesting but at the same time I’m looking for books that will take me out of my experience. I’m not interested in reading about young women that are trying to write a book [laughs]. I’m looking for things that are more transcendental and teach me about a different sort of consciousness. I’m still very contemporary with my tastes though, and I always have been, I can’t really avoid that. I naturally incline towards women writers; it’s not a conscious decision but I’d say about 80% of my shelves are female writers. I’m also trying to read a lot more in translation and not just Western-centric books.