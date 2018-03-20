I am a fiction reader. I think that fiction can speak to societal things really well. I don’t like to read nonfiction. I know I’m a nonfiction writer [laughs] but you know, I think with nonfiction, you still have to tell a story. There’s one thing I tried not to do with mine, which is when the text is interrupted by little intervals, usually with a little logo. Whenever I buy something like that it always distracts me and I usually put it down and never pick it up again. There’s some nonfiction that bucks the trend of that because it’s got real momentum to it and that’s what I aimed to achieve when I was writing mine. Steve Biko’s I Write What I Like, which is basically his writing from when he was involved in the student movement, even though it’s very niche stuff to do with South African student union politics – his writing has such passion to it, I can’t dislike it. Audre Lorde and Melissa Gira Grant are another two who write with that same urgency. Hold Tight is a pretty good nonfiction read too – it’s all about grime. Nonfiction is hard; it’s dense and you have to pack a lot in and still make people want to read it but I’d recommend those.