In 2018, Instagram is full of semi-famous people who use their huge followings to talk about everything from yoga to clean eating, fashion to mental health. But just a few short years ago, the world was a very different place. Belle Gibson was an early adopter of Instagram. She signed up in the days when there was still a clear line between how we defined “celebrity” and “non-celebrity”. The concept of an “influencer” hadn’t yet permeated our awareness. And perhaps that was why people were so trusting. Surely someone that famous wouldn't be allowed to say things that weren't true. “Now that we have all the information, we think people should have picked up on [it],” agrees Beau. “But we weren’t used to seeing [influencers] before and, as a society, we don’t expect people to lie about cancer.”