April signifies the long awaited start of spring and a new season of binge-worthy television shows, art exhibitions and outdoor dining.
Team Refinery29 has a few cinematic gems on our radar for April, including the second season of Empire award nominated series The Handmaid's Tale and Westworld. And if you fancy some time away from Netflix and chill, there's an excellent fundraiser for refugee women at The Oval that promises good food, dancing, art and laughs from some of the best female talent in the city.
Click through to see the gigs, events, films and shows we're looking forward to in April...