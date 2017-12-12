I’m seeing so many takes about Cat Person that revolve around Margot being “selfish” and “vapid”.— Twas the Nat Before Christmas (@NatPurser) December 11, 2017
1) why are we demanding perfect 20 yr old female protagonists?
2) maybe don’t bemoan the *selfishness* of a young woman who had sex because she felt it would be rude NOT to
As brilliantly/depressingly relatable as everyone has said. Now imagining a world where women aren't socialised to placate men's feelings above her own safety, happiness and pleasure. https://t.co/IIF3lDvEDL— Jessica Alice (@jessica_alice_) December 10, 2017
tons of women in my feed are sharing the new yorker “Cat Person” story but not many men; which is unfortunate bc it’s like a secret window into a private experience our majority has suffered thru & if anyone needs to read that shit it’s men.— Anya Jaremko-Greenwold (@AnyaJaremko) December 10, 2017
This New Yorker short story has gone viral which, to me, seems to indicate that not enough short stories about young women's experiences are being published https://t.co/OVz0TMn0rt— Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) December 11, 2017
I want an investigation on how she wiretapped my inner monologue— sebastian gawker (@libbycwatson) December 9, 2017
this is such a good story and describes things I have only felt in non-verbal, half-formed thoughts https://t.co/cnUmrXmfuy?amp=1— sebastian gawker (@libbycwatson) December 9, 2017
Basically anyone who's ever used a dating app could write Cat Person, just maybe not as well— Nancy Jo Sales (@nancyjosales) December 11, 2017
Raise your hand if this incredible story gave you a familiar sick feeling. https://t.co/3bQ3P54PH8— Kristin (@FeralCrone) December 9, 2017
i keep accidentally saying my ex's name instead of "robert" in conversations about cat person— darcie wilder (@333333333433333) December 11, 2017
LMFAOOOOO. Write your own god damn short story then. @MenCatPerson pic.twitter.com/gnX4YJ1wxT— wubz or die (@dubstepmom666) December 11, 2017