How Real Is The Haunting of Hill House?

Hill House also thematically shares commonalities with Requiem for a Dream, as both books take you deep into the characters’ emotions, with the outside world as a framework. Eleanor, the primary character, is torn apart by the paranormal events taking place at Hill House, but the reader is left wondering if she is causing them herself. Siegel’s character is based on Eleanor, but doesn’t follow her character arc; she is trapped by the house in different, scarier ways.