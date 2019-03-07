Skip navigation!
Kendall Jenner Spills Her Date-Night Beauty Secret
Megan Decker
5 Natural Toothpastes That
Actually
Work, According To Pros
Rachel Lubitz
Mar 7, 2019
7 Electric Toothbrushes That Do All The Work For You
Rachel Lubitz
Jan 25, 2019
The Teeth-Whitening Products Pageant Queens Swear By
Thatiana Diaz
Dec 14, 2018
I Spent $25,000 & Postponed My Wedding For The Perfect Smile
A year before her wedding, Stephanie Phillips, a bride-to-be in Long Island, NY, visited her dentist seeking veneers. “I didn’t like how crooked my
Alyssa Hertzig
Pro-Approved Whitening Toothpastes You Don't Have To Splurge On
The trusted dentist’s recommendation is classic canon in the toothpaste ad sales game. Sometimes, a voiceover tells us that nine out of 10 dentists
Erika Stalder
17 Products Pros Swear By For Whiter, Healthier Teeth
Someone you know probably has a fear of going to the dentist. Hell, there’s a good chance that someone is you. The Journal of the American Dental
Marci Robin
Why Grinding Your Teeth Is Not Something You Should Ignore
Grinding your teeth is one of the annoying ways your body responds to stress, like sweating or tapping your foot, only it often happens at night while
Cory Stieg
How Toothpaste Gave Me This Gross — & Painful — Problem
I arrived home from a recent trip to Tadoussac, a tiny village three hours north of Quebec best known for its whale-watching, named for the Innu word for
Rachel Krause
Teeth-Whitening Products Are The Stars Of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and while your coworker adds a third Echo Dot to her cart, we think there's another strategy to take: Skip the gadgets
Samantha Sasso
The Real Reason Everyone's Teeth Look So Perfect On Instagram
This story was originally published December 1, 2018. If you want to win a round of 20 Questions every time, pick an influencer. Their feeds, in essence
Alix Tunell
Proof That Drake Is The Beauty Guru We Never Knew We Needed
Chrissy Teigen isn't the only one who's wondered what Drake does all day. When he's not dancing with Rihanna on stage — or turning out hits, of course
Samantha Sasso
You Will Either Love Or Hate These Viral Teeth Cleaning Videos
When my dentist told me, at age 10, that my teeth would fall out if I didn't floss twice a day, I remember feeling like I had just seen the ghost of John.
Kelsey Castañon
Is Sephora Starting To Look Different, Or Is It Just Us?
Remember when Amazon was your one-stop shop for... books!? How quaint. Today, the digital megastore is the place you can get, well, everything. Jeff Bezos
Kelsey Castañon
Here’s What You Should Know About Those Mail-In Braces Programs
If you follow any wellness influencers, trainers, or former Bachelor contestants on Instagram, chances are you've seen some of them touting invisible
Cory Stieg
5 Things People With Great Teeth
Always
Do
Speaking from personal experience, nothing humbles you more than getting your picture taken professionally. You think that you're serving a Texas-sized,
Khalea Underwood
Bella Hadid’s Latest Bling Is
Not
What You'd Expect
We've seen a lot of beauty comebacks this year. First, lip gloss was revived from the deep, dark corners of our middle school bathrooms and Claire’s
Samantha Sasso
Sorry, Oil Pulling Does Not Count As Brushing Your Teeth
The coconut oil castle seems to be crumbling down: Just this week the American Medical Association told consumers to limit their use of the stuff in
Sarah Jacoby
These Teeth Transformations Will Blow Your Mind
There are two types of people in the world: those who schedule their cleanings a year out, and those who consider a trip to the dentist the highest form
Khalea Underwood
Do You Always Get Red Wine Mouth? This Trick Is For You
National Wine Day is right up there with If Dogs Had Thumbs Day and May The Fourth Be With You Day on the list of 'world's most ridiculous holidays.' You
Kelsey Castañon
Can Color-Correcting Toothpaste Really Make Your Teeth Whiter?
There are plenty of products out there that claim to whiten your teeth, but wouldn't it be great if we could accomplish that during our usual brushing
Suzannah Weiss
Which Teeth Whitener Is Right For You?
You know when people say, "Her smile could light up a room?" Sure, they could be referring to her shining personality. But, we think they're also talking
Taylor Bryant
Pore Strips For Your Teeth: Yes, This Is A Thing
We thought we'd heard it all when it comes to teeth whitening. That is, until we learned about a dentist who uses what she describes as "pore strips" to
Gabrielle Korn
Product Smackdown: Teeth Whitening
Now that it's officially the holidays, the ladies in the R29 beauty department were craving a boost — and not just from a nice glass of Champagne
Tara Rasmus
A Cheat Sheet When It Comes To White Teeth
Dr. Laura Ruof, DDS, is a "floss boss." As a successful New York City dentist, she's not only made it her business to know the ins and outs of having
Laura Ruof
We Tried It: 3 Teeth-Whitening Products That Actually Work
Remember that episode of Friends when Ross be-bops his way around a black-lit dance club with his glowing smile as the center of attention (and the butt
Jessie Artigue
This Chic New Dental Line Makes Cleaning Your Teeth (Somewhat) Fun
Maintaining good dental hygiene is not exactly the most fashionable of endeavors — how can it be, with all that spitting and swishing? But new brand
Megan McIntyre
