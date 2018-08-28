How Toothpaste Gave Me This Gross — & Painful — Problem

Because I had chosen not to check a bag for the short sojourn to Canada, being that I am so very low-maintenance, I'd requested that my boyfriend pack his travel-size toothpaste for us both. For four days and three nights I used this toothpaste, from a popular drugstore brand with which many Americans trust their teeth, once in the morning and once before bed. But using normal toothpaste like a normal American does not suit me, which reminded me of why I stopped using normal toothpaste in the first place, all those years ago: Sodium lauryl sulfate gives me, and plenty of other people, huge fucking canker sores.