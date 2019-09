You Will Either Love Or Hate These Viral Teeth Cleaning Videos

Which is why it felt particularly unsettling when our beauty director sent me a string of gnarly YouTube videos on Slack late last night, demonstrating people getting their teeth plaque vacuumed off . "Is this the next Pimple Popper?" she asked. I wasn't sure, until I looked them up and found that many of them have more views than Dr. Pimple Popper herself . In fact, if you search "teeth cleaning" (which, maybe you shouldn't), you'll be met with one million videos that look like they could be plucked straight from a horror film. Or a dental hygienist convention.