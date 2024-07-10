Moon x Hello Kitty Just Made Brushing Your Teeth Like, Really Cute

You might switch up your skincare routine for the summer, but if you haven’t considered changing your oral care routine seasonally, Moon is making a very strong (and very, very kawaii) case for doing just that. In what is the most unexpected drop so far this summer, reader-fave oral care brand Moon (who has partnered with Kendall Jenner in the past on other essentials like a whitening pen) is teaming up with Hello Kitty to celebrate the iconic cat’s 50th anniversary. The adorable limited-edition launch features an electric toothbrush plastered with Hello Kitty’s cute face, plus a toothpaste in a refreshing Strawberry Mint flavor. The whole thing is very much giving girl summer, and as a Japanese-American who grew up with Hello Kitty everything, I have to say, I feel seen.
Did I, a 30-year-old beauty journalist, know that I needed a Hello Kitty toothbrush in my life? No. But when I was generously gifted the collection for the purposes of a review, I squealed with delight as I unwrapped the box. The sleek toothbrush has pops of cherry red and white (which subconsciously reminded me of Japanese flag), and it came with a matching red travel case so I can take her with me everywhere I go. There are five cleaning modes — Clean, White, Polish, Massage, and Sensitive — and the device lasts an impressive six weeks on a full charge.
And to pair with the cutest toothbrush possibly in the world, there’s a delicious (an adjective I don’t typically associate with toothpaste) Strawberry Mint toothpaste. The fluoride-free formula contains coconut oil to reduce plaque and freshen breath, and is the prettiest pastel pink hue (which is not natural, BTW). After using it, my mouth felt fresh and clean; the flavor is on the mild side, which I prefer to artificial-tasting ‘pastes. My lone complaint is that it’s not a whitening formula, but I’d be lying if I didn’t love the fruity, fun flavor for summer. It feels like a treat, except it’s, you know, toothpaste! (Writer’s note: Please avoid the urge to eat it.)
The Moon x Hello Kitty toothbrush retails for $79.99, and the toothpaste is $12.99, and can be found on Moon’s website, as well as Nordstrom and Ulta. Oral care — especially the prestige space with startups like Twice, Bite, vVardis, among others — is on the rise; the category is projected to hit an estimated $72.98 billion by 2033.) And while Moon’s toothbrush certainly isn’t inexpensive, it’s comparable with other fancy electric toothbrushes, and actually makes me excited to use it because it looks so cute on my bathroom sink. (Also, I absolutely swear by an electric toothbrush and regular flossing to ace your next dentist visit — an ounce of prevention is a pound of cure.) Hello Kitty? More like, hello, a healthy, clean smile.