7 Goods That Make Brushing Your Teeth Fun (Yes, Really)

For years, my dentist and Waterpik-devoted mom begged me to invest in an electric toothbrush. But, it wasn't until recently that I finally caved and bought a highly-rated one that I was able to snap up on sale from Amazon. Much to my surprise, this procrastinated dental purchase low-key changed my life — and not because of any obvious oral-hygiene benefits. The transformative experience was wrapped up in the act of brushing my teeth and how this new gadget actually made it (dare I say) fun.
Despite considering myself a mature and independent twenty-something, what psyched me up most about my electric toothbrush wasn't the 30-second alert that carefully allotted time for cleaning each quadrant of my mouth. Instead of having anything to do with the myriad of hi-tech settings (that I still don't completely understand), my pure glee was trigged by the customizable ring of light that I could change from baby blue to neon green in a matter of taps on my phone (New York's hottest club? My Brooklyn bathroom). Simple as this may seem, it inspired me to fully trick out my oral-care routine with a lineup of goods that I actually look forward to using every day.
Scroll on to check out my top seven picks, from cake-batter-flavored toothpaste to coconut-infused floss and beyond. It's never too late to get the tooth party started.
