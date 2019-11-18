Get Your Brightest Smile Yet Without Leaving The Couch

The holiday season is fast approaching, which probably means you’re gearing up for ample family time (read: chaos), 17 different holiday parties, and the heightened risk of running into someone you dated in high school. So what better time to turn up the brightness on your smile...by, like, six whole shades? Enter: the Colgate LED teeth whitening treatment.
How does it work? Your kit arrives with a rechargeable blue-light-activated whitening device and a 10-day supply of whitening serum. Apply the treatment, then relax on the couch and continue to internet-stalk your childhood friends. Just 10 hands-free minutes later, you’ll be all set.
Advertisement
Over the course of 10 days, the treatment is designed to visibly lift stains (think: red wine) from your teeth, without harming enamel. There’s seriously never been an easier, more convenient way to brighten your smile and feel your best, all without having to put pants on, and now you can also do it at a discount: just use REFINERY50 for $50 off through December 31. It's precisely the dental treatment you've been missing.
Advertisement