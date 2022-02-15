These Teeth Whitening Strips Have Reviewers Grinning

If you've ever tried oil pulling — an ayurvedic remedy of swishing around coconut, MCT, or another plant-based oil to gently cleanse the teeth and mouth — then Burst's coconut oil-infused strips are the ones for you. "These white strips are so much better than brands that are for purchase at my local big-box store," shares one reviewer. "They are easy to use, gentle on my teeth, and reasonably priced. And most of all-they work!" Best of all, they boast a much shorter wear time than many similar products on the market: "[I saw] a noticeable difference within 15 minutes on the first try," says another reviewer." They also don't budge once on — another common pain point of using strips. "They do not move/shift around a lot while you are waiting for the time to be done, and I love that it does not leave gunk on my teeth after I remove them."