The Japanese Toothpaste With A Cult Following On Amazon

Before I started my test drive of the super-paste, I consulted the online peanut gallery to assess what the chorus of oral-hygiene enthusiasts had to say about the product. Reviewers with legitimate dental issues (cavities, hot and cold sensitivity, staining) found that Apagard had some seriously protective properties not normally found in your average scrubby stuff. Customer MOO, who has experienced “major cavity problems despite brushing 3-4 times a day” posted his review about 45 days after using the toothpaste twice daily. “I just got back from my dentist appointment today, [where] they took new X-rays. The dentist pointed out another ... section where he thought ... [there] would be a new cavity, but ... he told me the cavity appears to have reversed, and the section of tooth ‘recalcified.’ That was the exact word he used. I've never received any positive news at the dentist so this is totally a new experience.”