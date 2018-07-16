Teeth-Whitening Products Are The Stars Of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and while your coworker adds a third Echo Dot to her cart, we think there's another strategy to take: Skip the gadgets and stock up on the essentials instead. There's really no better time than now to invest in some of the tools and products you need every single day — including a new toothbrush or water flosser — especially when they're up to 40% off.
Sure, they're not quite as sexy as a new bottle of perfume or an Amazon Fire Stick, but trust us: Your teeth will thank you. Check out the best teeth-whitening deals, including one Queer Eye-approved pick, ahead.