Natural Teeth Are So Back. Or Are They?

Darshita Goyal
Last Updated April 4, 2025, 9:45 AM
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
The first time I realized I had crooked teeth, I was 15. My then-boyfriend zoomed in on a photo of me to highlight the gap between my front teeth and how the disjointedness made my smile lopsided. That weekend, my mouth joined the excruciating list of hyperfixations — along with my arms, my stomach, and the acne on my forehead — sending me into a spiral of internal cringe. At some point in the last decade, my smile grew less toothy and more self consciously tight-lipped. I wear a retainer every night and have come frighteningly close to getting Invisalign. 
At the start of 2025, as I oscillated between should-I-or-shouldn’t-I, a tweet appeared on my algorithm: A photo of Ayo Edebiri and Margaret Qualley grinning — their teeth on full display — with the caption: “Teeth are so back.” I wasn’t the only one who felt seen; it had nearly 40K likes and over 15K retweets from others giddy to be free from the pressure of shiny, white, and perfectly-straight teeth. Relief washed over me as I read the replies celebrating the return of ‘normal’ teeth: “Win for the normies”, “Big day for girls with big beautiful smiles,” and numerous iterations of “slay” filled the comments.  
Happily, the imperfect teeth renaissance has only gained momentum in recent months, with more celebrities embracing lopsided smiles. Its poster child? Actor Aimee Lou Wood who is currently playing free-spirited Chelsea in The White Lotus season three. In the first episode, Wood’s character is complimented on her unforgettable teeth. Off-screen, she has spoken about overcoming anxieties about her smile and resisting braces. Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 further fuelled the pro-teeth movement with a full cast sporting wonky fangs. Online, fans are admiring protagonists Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie’s tooth gaps with one X user declaring, “tooth gap enjoyers, we are so back.” 

Seeing famous spans stray from conventional beauty standards feels like a statement. They have the resources for the best dental care, yet they choose to keep this perceived ‘flaw’ unchanged. 

If you’re taken aback by this highly anticipated return to ‘normal’ teeth and are wondering what replaced them in the first instance, let me introduce you to the world of veneers. In this cosmetic dental procedure, natural teeth are shaved down and fitted with custom-made porcelain or resin shells to improve the appearance of the smile and smooth out any imperfections. Cardi B, JoJo Siwa, Hilary Duff, and Doja Cat are a handful of celebrities who have publicly acknowledged theirs. While veneers aren’t new — the first pair was created by California dentist Charles Pincus in 1928 to temporarily cover actors’ teeth during filming — the industry has developed into a different monster in recent years. What was once reserved for camera-facing celebrities has grown into a global phenomenon, fueling insecurities while making everyone’s teeth appear white, straight, and uniform.
According to GII Research, the global cosmetic dentistry market is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030. London-based periodontist and gum specialist Dr. Reena Wadia credits the boom to the pandemic, specifically the increased time spent on Zoom. “Since [then], people have become more conscious of their teeth, willing to invest in the best procedures for the aesthetic appeal and overall oral health,” she says, noting that it has driven the desire for self-optimization, making perfectly aligned teeth a common goal. 
It’s no surprise that celebrities like Edebiri, Wood and Qualley keeping their natural teeth has been reassuring for many of us. Seeing famous figures stray from conventional beauty standards feels like a statement — they have the resources for the best dental care, yet they choose to keep this perceived “flaw” unchanged. 
For Megan Hayward, 27,  the shift towards embracing natural smiles feels personal and empowering: “I have ‘buck’ teeth with ​​quite a prominent gap, and that’s probably the first thing someone notices about me,” Hayward tells me. “Seeing Aimee Lou Wood praised on TikTok for her natural teeth makes me hopeful that having a non-conformist, distinct look will gain popularity again.” Growing up, Hayward hated her school photos because she tried to smile without showing her teeth. Now, to reclaim her full grin, Hayward shares photos of food that she has bitten into to rate the uneven teeth marks left behind. “Babybels are a 10/10 for tooth gap impressions,” she jokes.
Similarly, Natalie Sima, 31, has considered veneers for years: “I saw the before-and-after photos of Kylie Jenner’s teeth and wanted the same,” she says, even exploring dental finance options. Sima says that she was ready to spend her savings — until she watched The Bear. “I am obsessed with Ayo Edebiri,” says Sima. “She may single-handedly change my opinion on what ‘perfect’ teeth look like.” 
This emphatic appreciation for Edebiri and Wood highlights our growing desire for authentic representation in popular media. Instead of cookie-cutter, flawless beauty, we want to see more people who look like us on screen. This raises the question: Is it finally time for natural teeth to take the spotlight? With famous people happy to have unaltered smiles, do we mere mortals now have the validation to accept our big gaps and lopsided grins, too? 

If you’re thin and your skin is clear and youthful, you can have crooked teeth; the slight imperfection may even seem charming. But would you still celebrate natural, uneven teeth if they belonged to a poor, fat person?

Jessica DeFino
It might depend on who you are. It’s paramount to recognize that the celebrities praised for their imperfect teeth are optimized in almost every other way. They exude success and benefit from pretty privilege. Jessica DeFino, the writer behind the Substack The Review of Beauty, tells me, “We often misunderstand beauty standards as one static [ideal], but it is a set of parameters, and people have permission to deviate a little.” DeFino adds, “If you’re thin and your skin is clear and youthful, you can have crooked teeth; the slight imperfection may even seem charming.” But she asks, “Would you still celebrate natural, uneven teeth if they belonged to a poor, fat person?” 
DeFino compares this carefully manufactured double standard to Tyra Banks’ infamous “Flawsome” ideology. In the early 2010s, while hosting America's Next Top Model, Banks encouraged contestants to see their unique features as assets, insisting that their flaws make them awesome. “Of course, this one weird quirk made a model marketable only if she ticked the boxes on other variables like body type, height and skin,” explains DeFino. 
The timing of this shift toward big teeth is equally compelling. As we reach peak “Instagram face” — where easy access to fillers and Botox has created a homogenized appearance among celebrities, influencers, and everyday people —  the elite are seeking to distinguish themselves. In the past, only a select few could afford veneers or Invisalign, making perfectly straight and white teeth aspirational. 
As cheap dental tourism rises, more people are seeking affordable options for teeth implants in places like Turkey and Latin America. In the US, porcelain veneers can cost upwards of $900 per tooth, whereas a full set of implants might cost you $4,000 in Turkey. For those hesitant to fly abroad, a surge of buy now, pay later options are making cosmetic dentistry even more attractive and attainable. “Many private clinics now offer interest-free dental financing where patients can spread the payment across 10 or even 24 months, which is becoming popular among younger people,” says Dr. Wadia. 

If I embrace my tooth gap as trendy today, the tide could change tomorrow, and no one will show me the same grace as Ayo Edebiri or Aimee Lou Wood.

Natalie Sima
Interestingly, the once-exclusive appeal of dental implants is fading in favor of unique, natural-looking teeth. Polished white teeth — often associated with new money — are increasingly seen as a sign of conformity, while those with greater means tend to favor a more understated approach to beauty. This divide is particularly evident in the response to reality stars’ cosmetic dental surgeries; after all, these contestants are often seen as occupying the lowest rung of stardom. In 2024, Love Island star Tiffany Leighton was brutally trolled for her shiny white veneers, while former contestant Sam Gowland also debuted flashy dental implants, which people decried as “piano keys”. 
Dr. Sepideh Jalal Jalali, dentist and clinical director at The Tooth Club, reminds us that this critique does not imply the end of veneers, merely the end of implants as we know them: “As dental work becomes more common, there is a growing demand among high-profile clients for the ‘invisible treatment,’” she says. “The days of ultra-white, high-shine veneers are over. Now people want veneers that look untouched, healthy and natural,” she adds. Dr. Jalali notes that translucent ceramics, which seamlessly mimic the real enamel with soft, curved edges, are seeing more takers. “We are now using 3D scanning, AI smile simulations, and digital mock-ups, so both the client and I can see a preview and have more control over the process to ensure they are getting what they want,” explains Dr. Jalali.
While the natural teeth renaissance is in full swing, trends are cyclical, and pearly white, straight teeth could make a comeback. Dr. Jalali is hopeful that personalized teeth will continue to gain momentum but warns that “the beauty standard is always changing,” so it might be wise not to commit to anything too permanent. Sima shares similar concerns: “If I embrace my tooth gap as trendy today, the tide could change tomorrow, and no one will show me the same grace as Ayo or Aimee,” she says.
I can’t help but resonate with Sima’s fear. While it’s inspiring to see celebrities wear their natural teeth with pride, it’s hard to overlook how distant that glamorous context feels from my own reality. What happens when, or rather if, natural teeth fall out of fashion again? It’s a crucial reminder that teeth aren’t just for aesthetics; they’re essential for our overall health and function. In our pursuit of beauty, we must remember that veneers are irreversible — once teeth are shaved down, they have to be covered.
Whether perfect teeth are in or out, the truth is that rigid beauty standards continue to influence how we view ourselves and others. As such, DeFino is cautious about prematurely celebrating the return of natural, wonky teeth: “For teeth to truly make a ‘comeback’, we need to think critically about why we are charmed by this feature and who we see it on, not to mention how much we’re willing to accept deviations from what is expected,” she says. Without these conversations, DeFino suggests that the trend will simply be a fleeting moment, failing to foster real acceptance and diversity in beauty. 
Now, if you ask me whether I have finally booked an appointment with my dentist or if I plan to, the answer is a cautiously optimistic nope. A part of me still wonders how relieved I would feel if I gave in to Invisalign — how dreamy it would be to get tagged in a selfie and not be taken aback by my overbite. In all honesty, I don’t know, and for now, I’m okay with that. 
I may not have wholeheartedly accepted my natural teeth, and I’m also fairly certain that straight, white teeth will continue to be the gold standard among celebrities and plenty of regular folks. But I’ve decided to stop overthinking it. Maybe I’ll make like Hayward and rate my tooth impressions for fun. Either way, the plan is to approach this with less angst and more lightheartedness. This brings me to a giddy thought: If I’m not spending $6,000 on teeth correction, does that mean, according to the sacred rules of girl math, that I’m rich?
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
