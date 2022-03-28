The Perfect Face Doesn’t Exist — But Will I Ever Be Happy With My Looks?

There's a reason why everyone online looks the same lately. Consultant cosmetic and plastic surgeon Dr Paul Banwell calls it 'Instagram face'. "Instagram face is poreless skin, high cheekbones, cat-like eyes and long, cartoonish lashes," says Dr Banwell. He also pinpoints a tiny, 'neat' nose and full lips as markers. Socialising online with filtered images has warped our idea of beauty, Dr Banwell tells R29. "With the rise of filters and editing apps we're forgetting what 'normal' beauty looks like." He's right. In the name of transparency, I ditched the filters from my Instagram selfies a while ago but I'd already convinced myself I really looked like my tweaked images. Posting photos without those lip-plumping and skin-perfecting filters has been a hard pill to swallow. But why? "We're constantly celebrating a beauty that takes away any flaws and removes any pores in our skin," says Dr Banwell. Consequently, anything that doesn't fit the aesthetic — either online or IRL — is deemed not good enough.