The Perfect Face Doesn’t Exist — But Will I Ever Be Happy With My Looks?

This isn't a new phenomenon but is it getting worse? In 2018 Dr Tijion Esho , founder of Esho. , coined the term 'Snapchat dysmorphia' to explain the rise in people wanting to look like their filtered images. Dr Banwell seconds this: "Patients used to come to me with a celebrity's lips or breasts and ask me to emulate them. Now, they come to see me with a picture of themselves, but with a filter." These filters aren't true to life, nor are they achievable, he emphasises. "They will increase the size of a patient's eyes and change the shape of the face entirely, not to mention wipe out any imperfections where lines can't be removed in reality. The face just wouldn't be able to show any emotion." Mr Naveen Cavale , a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, says that young women come into clinic or DM him on social media with pictures from Instagram. "They wonder if a specific look can be achieved on them," he says, but it's impossible. "It's a bit like giving me a BMW and expecting me to turn it into a Ferrari. It can't be done."