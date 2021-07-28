How To Disable The New Instagram Filter Diverse Creators Say Is Censoring Them

Today we’re giving you more ways to control what you see on Explore. We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see there, so this control will give you new options to see more or less sensitive content. https://t.co/0ER71MP4Pi— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) July 20, 2021
I’m really hating this new feature on Instagram that automatically sets users settings to “hide sensitive content”. This is problematic for artists, LGBQTI accounts & activists. My posts are being hidden because I talk about mental health yet anti-vaxx accounts seem unaffected.— Pyrawy/ பைரவி (@pyrawy) July 26, 2021
Instagram added all sorts of “sensitive content” filters and selectively released the “show sensitive content” toggle so *some* users. I’m still having PORTRAITS removed for “sexual solicitation”. @instagram clearly hates artists and women (unless they’re rich)— Avery Hornn (@AveryHornn) July 24, 2021
I’m angry at Instagram for changing our settings without alerting us. Sensitive content aka content that is anti-racist, anti-transphobia will be deemed sensitive and a significant majority of people on Instagram will not see it. This is erasure of marginalised voices.— Shaneel Lal (They/Them) (@shaneellall) July 23, 2021
First off, this new control only applies to content on Explore. Not Feed, Stories or Reels. We’re seeing some people say that we’re now filtering sensitive content from Explore. This isn’t new.— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) July 23, 2021
Our Recommendation Guidelines determine what shows up on Explore, and have been in place for some time: https://t.co/3A7nNBC8XZ. We also published more information about work we do to keep Explore safe in 2019 here: https://t.co/AR7CIgsWeS— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) July 23, 2021
The ‘Limit’ option means you’ll see the same level of sensitive content on Explore that you’ve always seen. When ‘Allow’ is selected, we’ll show you more sensitive content. When ‘Limit Even More’ is selected, we’ll show you less. (If you’re under 18, ‘Allow’ is not an option.)— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) July 23, 2021
Hope this helps explain things a bit more. We’ll update this thread when the issue with the ‘Allow’ option has been resolved.— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) July 23, 2021