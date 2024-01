Do You Have “Nail Privilege”?

I’d forgotten all about it until recently, when I came across a viral TikTok video captioned, “You might think that no one notices your nails, but I actually think it plays a big role in pretty privilege.” In the clip, which has amassed an enormous 1.4 million views, TikToker @egybestie claims that the humble manicure is so much more than an aesthetic choice: “People treat me different when my nails are done versus when they’re not done,” says @egybestie. “I feel like I’m taken a little bit more seriously when my nails are actually done.” The TikToker goes on to say that nails are highly important and can even open doors in life. It’s a bold statement, but a quick scroll through the comments proves that people feel similarly: “Bartender here. I actually get more tips when my nails are done versus when they aren’t,” observes one. Another says: “This. I have always kept my nails painted even at my poorest for this reason.”