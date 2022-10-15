TikTok Loves The Russian Manicure, But There’s A Serious Catch

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, as Kamola notes, the Russian manicure lasts much longer than other manicures so there are less frequent salon visits. Plus, given the attention to detail and the care taken with the actual nail (nothing is rushed during this manicure), clients may even notice their nail growth improving over time. "We are very careful when it comes to removing gel with drills," Kamola says. "A lot of places haven't been trained in this technique and file down too much so that the nails end up thin and brittle. We remove the gel carefully and take our time so the nail underneath stays healthy and strong."