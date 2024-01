Do You Have “Nail Privilege”?

While nails are often considered a frivolous expense, their influence is not to be underestimated. London-based manicurist Ami Streets firmly believes that manicure privilege exists, and it’s all thanks to the cultural meaning we have attached to nails — specifically colors — over time. “Color is a communication tool,” says Streets, “and there is psychology behind our choices . Research shows that we associate certain shades with various emotions.” Take red, for instance. The color has long been linked to action and energy, while various studies have found an association with attractiveness and dominance . There’s even TikTok’s viral “ red nail theory ”, which deduces that men find red nails more enticing, because they hold a nostalgic quality. Metta Francis, nail technician and founder of Nails by Mets , agrees that the color red is highly significant. The old adage that red lipstick can command a room and instantly boost one’s confidence extends to nails, says Francis. The idea that a bold or intricate manicure can encourage a positive mood is likely why some people feel as though they are treated better when their nails are done, suggests Streets; there is a mirroring effect at play.