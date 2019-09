Nail Art Is Bigger Than Ever — So Why Aren't Black Women Getting Any Credit?

Griffith-Joyner died in 1998 after an epileptic seizure. More than two decades after her death, the nails the media shamed her for wearing are now making headlines in a much different way. Long, artificial nails in an array of shades and designs have gone mainstream , but the origins are separated from the Black women who routinely wore them more than a generation ago, despite being ridiculed and considered “ghetto” for their manicures. Now long, square-tipped, and bejeweled nails are more likely to be associated with a Jenner or a Kardashian than they are with women of color. Complicating the issue is that Black women comprise a small percentage of professional nail technicians, making it easier to erase them from the narrative about manicure trends completely.