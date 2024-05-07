The Important Role A Smile Plays In Dating, According To The Experts

And it goes both ways: I used to be insecure about mine. As a writer who covers lifestyle, which naturally includes drinks, I was always so self-conscious about wine stains (I kept wine wipes in my bag for years) and that stopped me from smiling my fullest for years. I was (and am) always on top of my dental hygiene (thanks to years of braces and a palate expander — things that instill in you the importance of an oral care routine). I would occasionally reach for whitening strips, but I never used them consistently enough to see a huge payoff. But when I finally got my teeth professionally whitened in my mid-20s, I felt an immediate surge of confidence in my smile — and in myself, so much so that I swiftly redownloaded dating apps. For me, I've maintained my bright, white smile (and by extension, my confidence) by incorporating an effective whitening toothpaste into my daily routine.