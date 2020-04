Best of all, tabs couldn't be easier to use: All you need to do is take a tab, swish it around in your mouth, and work the stuff onto your pearly whites with your brush. No mess, no waste — just clean teeth and minty breath. "[Tabs] are as effective as conventional toothpastes," NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr. Marc Lowenberg of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor tells Refinery29. "Tablets usually don’t contain preservatives and are not housed in tubes, so they are not wasteful – one tablet does the job."