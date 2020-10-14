The 44%-Off Prime Day Deal That EVERYONE Is Carting

The best Amazon Prime Day deals tend to be the most mundane. We're talking items that you wouldn't add onto a wishlist but would use every day; items that aren't super-expensive outright, but tend to add up over time. Case in point: teeth whitening products — or, more specifically, the 44%-off Prime Day deal that everyone's carting: Crest 3D Whitestrips.
Along with Crest's fan-favorite box, we're also seeing more underrated dental-care gadgets — including everything from whitening pens to blue light devices and water flossers — on mega-markdown mode during Amazon's 48-hour bonanza. Being cooped up in your apartment during this extended quarantine period may have put most of your beauty routine on hold, but your Instagram selfies (and Zoom calls) still deserve a sparkling set of pearly whites. Click ahead to shop the fresh-and-clean deals on Prime Day smile essentials that rival in-office treatments.
