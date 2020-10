Last summer, Amazon rocked our worlds with its epic Prime Day offerings: we're talking majorly marked-down Instant Pots, Supergoop sunscreens, and Dyson products galore. And now, after taking the sunshine season off, the massive e-tailer is back for a fall iteration of its annual-sale bonanza — which (get your pens out) is taking place on October 13 through the 14. To help ease the stress of, you know, 2020, we already did a nosedive into this year's beauty deals to spotlight the ones actually worth knowing about when the Prime-Day ball drops.