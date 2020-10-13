Oribe Is 31% Off At Amazon For Its First-Ever Prime Day Debut

According to Oribe, this spray sops up extra oil on the scalp to leave you with “bigger, better, full-on glamorous hair” that lasts for days. Apply it to damp hair before a blow-dry OR sleep in it overnight to control frizz and provide "I just woke up" style results. With an Amazon's Choice stamp of approval and nearly 3,000 reviews, stans of this legendary luxe hair buy have a LOT to gush about: “The hype on this product is no lie. It's AMAZING! I had received a sample size in one of my subscription boxes and knew how expensive the full size was so I tried to make it last and even when used in small amounts I get incredible results so it's definitely worth the splurge. I have really fine, color-treated blonde hair so I don't try to wash it more than 2-3 times a week and while it says it absorbs oil like a dry shampoo (which it does) I use it more as a mousse or hair spray. I spray it all over lightly before I curl or straighten my hair and it gives it so much volume and really holds the curl for days. I've stopped having to use mousse altogether and sometimes just use this to lightly spray my curls as they're setting to give it extra hold if needed. The volume really does last 3 days usually, I don't have a problem with static (the air gets really dry in Chicago's winters), and it smells amazing.”