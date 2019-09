Oribe Is Launching A Line For Natural Hair — & I Tried It First

So, when the brand announced that it was launching a collection specifically for Type 4 hair, I thought: I should probably get in on this Oribe goodness. The line consists of four products: a treatment masque, leave-in/detangler, curl gelée, and styling butter. Oribe worked with hairstylist Stacey Ciceron to create the right mix of products, and when I peeped her twist-out tutorial on Instagram, I knew I had to try it for myself. I took all four for a spin on my most recent wash day — and shared my unfiltered thoughts, ahead.