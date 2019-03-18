Oribe Is Launching A Line For Natural Hair — & I Tried It First

Scroll through any retailer site where Oribe is sold, and you’ll see a steady stream of four- and five-star reviews. The brand is known for its gorgeous packaging, iconic scent, and, yes, products that get the job done. However, I have to admit, besides lighting up a Côte d’Azur candle, I’ve always admired Oribe’s cult-favorite products from afar because the brand has never really marketed to natural hair.
But that hasn't stopped celebrity hairstylists from using Oribe on their natural clients, especially because the products are sulfate-free and very moisturizing. Hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson told Refinery29 that she uses the Curl by Definition Crème on Yara Shahidi. Hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, who works with Solange, loves the Shine Light Reflecting Spray.
So, when the brand announced that it was launching a collection specifically for Type 4 hair, I thought: I should probably get in on this Oribe goodness. The line consists of four products: a treatment masque, leave-in/detangler, curl gelée, and styling butter. Oribe worked with hairstylist Stacey Ciceron to create the right mix of products, and when I peeped her twist-out tutorial on Instagram, I knew I had to try it for myself. I took all four for a spin on my most recent wash day — and shared my unfiltered thoughts, ahead.
