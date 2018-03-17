Why Pros Swear By Oribe For Natural Hair

Anyone who's familiar with natural hair products knows that there are plenty of drugstore and professional options out there, but most are packaged with "earthy" colors and boast tropical scents. Which is cool, I guess, but sometimes, individuals with coily hair want to splurge on the luxurious conditioner in the cool-looking bottle. Oribe comes to the rescue every single time, and Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, and Yara Shahidi are all hip to it. Their stylists — along with countless pros that we've interviewed — all swear by the professional line for textured hair.
According to Davide Marinelli, an Oribe educator and owner of Davide Hair Studio, it's all in the product list: Natural hair and natural ingredients are made for each other. "Oribe products are formulated without silicones, yet include natural extracts to hydrate, volumize and tame naturally-curly or textured hair," he tells us. "All Oribe products include the OribeSignature Complex (which is watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts) which defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging, and color-depleting effects of the elements."
Just as one would change skin care products seasonally, Marinelli recommends changing hair products according to the weather in order to provide the best benefits for your hair. Because curly and textured hair tends to be drier than naturally straight and wavy hair, it’s important to maintain hydration when it's still cold out — which is what most of the products ahead are best for. Bonus: They're all awesome additions for that perfect wash day shelfie, too... and we're not mad at it.
The best Oribe products for natural textures, ahead.