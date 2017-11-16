The Pros Have Spoken: These Are The Best Natural Hair Buys

In case you missed it, natural hair needs lots of moisture. And once fall and winter hits, there's a short supply of that. Gusting winds, wool hats (cute for selfies, bad for curls), and even our coats can do some real damage when it comes to our coils. And sadly, you can pretty much kiss your wash-and-gos goodbye for the next few frigid months.
Even if you opt for protective styles, as many do during the winter, it's still important to protect what's underneath the weave. Thankfully, there's an arsenal of products, old and new, to save the day. Shampooing and conditioning are still important, no doubt. But celebrity stylists like Marcia Hamilton and Takisha Sturdivant-Drew often turn to heavy-duty products that focus on sealing much-needed moisture in.
Ahead, see how curly girls like Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kerry Washington keep their 'fros healthy as the temps dip.