In a year filled with uncertainty, overwhelming news updates, and lots of impromptu online shopping , one thing we've been able to count on as a comforting constant has been our homes. The spaces that were once dedicated off-the-clock havens have now graciously offered their structural support for all of our work-from-home needs — but, not all homes are equipped to pivot effortlessly into WFH bliss. If you're still questioning how to transform your now cramped living room into a more functional remote setup, then you're in luck: Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of deals on home-office-perfecting buys.