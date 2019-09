5 Natural Toothpastes That Actually Work, According To Pros

Maybe you've already made the switch to aluminum-free deodorant and are ready to take the next step in pursuit of a cleaner personal-care routine, or maybe you're just over using toothpastes with sickly-sweet flavors in unnatural colors like neon red and blue. Either way, you're not alone in paying more attention to what, exactly, is in your toothpaste — after all, it is something that you're putting in your mouth twice a day (ideally).