5 Natural Toothpastes That Actually Work, According To Pros

Maybe you've already made the switch to aluminum-free deodorant and are ready to take the next step in pursuit of a cleaner personal-care routine, or maybe you're just over using toothpastes with sickly-sweet flavors in unnatural colors like neon red and blue. Either way, you're not alone in paying more attention to what, exactly, is in your toothpaste — after all, it is something that you're putting in your mouth twice a day (ideally).
There's comfort in turning over your tube and not seeing a long list of unpronounceable chemicals, artificial flavorings, and sulfates, and instead things like peppermint oil and stevia, a natural sweetener. So, with more mainstream companies offering natural toothpastes of their own than ever before, we decided to ask the real pros which ones actually work. Ahead, five natural toothpastes even dentists recommend.
