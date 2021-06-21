This Just In: 44% Off Crest Whitestrips For Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's most coveted Prime Day deal has returned for 2021. Get ready to say "cheese!" because the R29-reader-favorite Crest Whitestrips are up to 44% off. The first discounted item requires no introduction, but heck, we'll give one anyway: Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects is the unofficial gold standard for affordable at-home teeth whitening and has amassed over 45,000 reviews on Amazon. (That's a lot of dazzling smiles.) While a box of 20 treatments retails for $49.99, Prime Day will be your chance to nab the bestselling Whitestrips for less than $30. The second Crest Whitestrips item on sale for Prime Day is the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light. The kit comes with 10 treatments of the same non-slip Whitestrips as the iconic blue box, but with an added LED light gadget to boost the strips' stain-lifting effects for a visibly brighter smile. (Be sure to peruse the reviews for plenty of dramatic B&A pics from thrilled customers.)
Whichever item you end up carting (in bulk), one thing's for sure: a gleaming pair of pearly whites are in your future. Peep the deals below.
