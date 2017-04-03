6 Small Tweaks That Make Your P.M. Routine Feel Way More Luxe

If your evening skin regimen consists of little more than a post-Netflix swipe with a face wipe and maybe a few dots of zit cream, it’s probably time for an overhaul. But don’t worry: There’s no need to schedule an elaborate ten-step skin-care ritual if that’s not your thing. Instead, making a few little tweaks can take your nighttime beauty routine from barely there to next-level effective and, dare we say, maybe even a little glamorous. Here’s how to go to sleep — and wake up — looking like you just came back a 5-star wellness retreat.