The One Flower That's Popping Up In All Our Favorite Products

And though jasmine is certainly trending — and has found a home in a bunch of great products — it’s hardly ubiquitous yet, perhaps because it’s a notoriously finicky ingredient to get right. “It is very challenging to harness the benefits of jasmine,” says Francesco Clark, creator of the Clark’s Botanicals skin-care line, which is based entirely around the ingredient. “When the nocturnally blooming jasmine flower closes as the sun rises, it releases a special enzyme that benefits the skin — and you have to capture it then. It took us four years and 78 versions to create a formula that is properly balanced and effective.” (Clark actually first discovered jasmine after a devastating spinal cord injury that not only paralyzed him, but left his skin without the ability to sweat or regulate itself. “My skin was congested, gray, and prone to chronic breakouts,” he says. “I tried every over-the-counter and prescription medication, and nothing worked until we stumbled upon this powerhouse ingredient.”)