Summer is finally here, and we're ready for a refresh in every sense of the word. We've already pushed our bulky wool sweaters to the backs of our closets in favor of lightweight sundresses. Next up — our makeup bags. Like the aforementioned sweaters, winter formulas would feel heavy, sticky, and totally uncomfortable on skin during the hot months ahead. So get out those storage bins — it's time for a swap.
This season's stash should be all about low-maintenance products that look as refreshing as they feel. If you don't know where to start, we've done the hard part for you. From waterproof mascara that goes the distance to the multitasking, good-skin-in-a-tube magic of Burt’s Bees BB Cream, we’ve rounded up the very best products to keep you looking on point straight through sundress season.
This season's stash should be all about low-maintenance products that look as refreshing as they feel. If you don't know where to start, we've done the hard part for you. From waterproof mascara that goes the distance to the multitasking, good-skin-in-a-tube magic of Burt’s Bees BB Cream, we’ve rounded up the very best products to keep you looking on point straight through sundress season.