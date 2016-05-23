10 Things To Watch Out For At The Nail Salon

For much of the country, the weather is finally starting to warm up, which means open-toed shoe season is right around the corner. And that definitely means we're ramping up our mani/pedi schedules. But it also means being vigilant about keeping an eye out for any sketchy practices at the local nail salon.



These are things that can hurt your nails, shorten the life of your manicure, or even pose a dangerous health risk. We talked to some of the top manicurists in the biz to find out what you need to watch out for, so you can walk out with 10 perfect fingers or toes — minus the yucky stuff.



If you see any of these 10 things but are too afraid to speak up, celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann offers this advice: “Skip the manicure and just ask them to change your polish — then, walk out the door.”