There are the booked-months-in-advance vacations you prep for with manicures, pedicures, cuts, color, spray tans, and blowouts. And then there are the last-minute getaway opportunities that leave you looking at your scaly skin and chipped nail polish and wondering what the hell you can do in little to no time. If it’s 3PM on a Friday afternoon when you get the text that a friend has one more space in her beach house for the weekend, don’t stress. We’ve got you.
From the quickest deep conditioner to the fastest-drying polish, these products get you ready —and on the road, rails, or plane — in minutes. And that means you’ll have that much more time to enjoy the ultimate vacation benefit: relaxation (and rosé).