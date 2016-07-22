Things didn't work out with Bachelor star Chris Soules, but Whitney Bischoff is moving on with a new love. The former Bachelor winner, 31, has announced that she's engaged.
"Whitney Angel has a nice ring to it, yall!" Bischoff said on Instagram. The fertility nurse posted a charming black and white photo with her new fiancé. She is engaged to Ricky Angel, a sales manager from Chicago, according to People.
Bischoff and Bachelor star Soules called off their engagement in May 2015. Their breakup came just two months after Soules proposed on national TV. "Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement," the pair told Us Weekly at the time of their decision.
Soules is reportedly still single.
