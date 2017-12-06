"People always say they want a sequel to Bridesmaids but the whole reason that movie worked was [Kristen Wiig’s character] is a mess and she learned how to repair her life, so you can’t do a sequel and she’s a mess and has to repair her life again," said Feig. "And people tend to think the artifice around all that is what made the movie great, but it was really that emotional journey. And, so, you almost kind of have to be careful of it."